SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield will restock the Watershops Pond with fish Tuesday morning.

The city will announce the restocking of Watershop Pond with Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, Director of Capital Asset Construction Peter Garvey, and other officials. With the help of MassWildlife, the city received permission for largemouth bass and minnows to be stocked in the pond.

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank Parks Director Patrick Sullivan, Capital Asset Construction Director Peter Garvey, Director of Recovery and Compliance Tina Quagliato Sullivan and our dedicated city team for their efforts on this project. As we look to wrap up the Watershop Pond project, with the pond water now being refilled, I want to thank MassWildlife for their partnership in helping to restock our pond. This beautiful passive recreation area is a stable for the neighborhood, especially as a backdrop for the campus of Springfield College.”

Mayor Sarno will be on hand with officials from Mass Wildlife at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning to stock the pond with largemouth bass and minnows.