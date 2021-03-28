Coast Guard rescued fisherman off Nantucket

BOSTON (USCG) – Coast Guard crews successfully rescued a 41-year-old fisherman approximately 60 miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts, Sunday.

According to the United States Coast Guard at around 3:30 a.m. watchstanders at the Coast Guard District One were notified by the crew of the commercial fishing vessel Furious, reporting a crewmember who had received a hand injury and requested assistance.

At approximately 7:00 a.m. a Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched and took the fisherman to Massachusetts General Hospital.

No other injuries have been reported.