SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Card collectors from near and far came to Springfield Saturday to buy, sell, and admire sports cards and memorabilia.

The special Saturday night portion of the show, “Trade Night,” was held at the Basketball Hall of Fame. The quarterly show features vendor tables filled with vintage sports cards, Pokémon, autograph guests and more. People of all ages got the opportunity Saturday to talk about their love of collecting.

“It’s a real, true type of warm hobby,” said John Demorias, creator of the New England Card Show. “Everyone is trying to be friends in this industry. The older people are teaching the younger kids, the younger kids are bringing a whole lot of new knowledge so it’s kind of a sharing environment, which is a cool thing, because everyone is learning from each other and everyone is helping grow the hobby…. the hobby has been around for a long time and it continues to grow and grow.”

According to organizers, this is the largest card show experience in southern New England.