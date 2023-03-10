EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A historic day Friday in Easthampton for the Tibetan community!

The Regional Tibetan Association of Massachusetts held a long day of events in a fight for freedom. With the raising of the Tibetan National Flag outside the City Hall for the third consecutive year. The day started with a “Walk for Tibet” from Amherst to Northampton.

“Since the Chinese invasion over 1.2 billion Tibetans lost their lives, over 98 ministries were destroyed, and since 2009 we have known about 157 self-emulations,” said Thondup Tsering, Member of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. “It’s really to honor the sacrifices that they’ve made and for us to rededicate ourselves.”

It’s the 64th anniversary of the Tibetan National Uprising against the People’s Republic of China and its severe repression. Tibetans hope to put an end to human rights violations and for the US to reject that Tibet has been part of China.

Back in December, U.S. Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), and Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) introduced bipartisan legislation to solidify the U.S. position regarding the Tibet-China Conflict and promote a resolution.

According to young.senate.gov, Promoting a Resolution to the Tibet-China Conflict Act will do the following:

Make it official U.S. policy that the conflict between Tibet and China is unresolved and that Tibet’s legal status remains to be determined under international law.

Recognize that Tibetans have a right to self-determination—and that China’s policies preclude them from exercising that right.

Fault China for failing to meet expectations of participating in dialogue with the Dalai Lama or his representatives.

Reject as “historically false” China’s claim that Tibet has been part of China since ancient times.

Empower the Office of the Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues to counter Communist Party disinformation about the history of Tibet, the Tibetan people, and Tibetan institutions, including His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

Since this bill has become bipartisan, Promoting a Resolution to the Tibet-China Conflict Act is a vital step toward achieving justice in Tibet.