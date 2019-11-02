Communities celebrate Halloween this weekend in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Several communities celebrate Halloween this weekend after Thursday’s stormy weather.

Saturday’s Weather Forecast

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Kelly Reardon informs viewers Saturday will be a cool day with highs near 50 degrees and bright skies. Light winds are expected to carry out throughout the day.

As Kelly tracks tonight’s temperatures, we are expected to hit the 30s by 10:00 p.m. with no rain and scattered clouds.

Saturday, November 2 Trick-or-Treating Hours:

  • Monson – 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Orange – 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Athol – 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • Pittsfield – 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • North Adams – 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Dalton – 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Deerfield – Halloween activities, including trick or treating, have been moved to Saturday evening
  • Hatfield – Halloween trick-or-treating moved to Saturday, November 2, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. 
  • Brimfield – Trick-or-treating moved to Saturday from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

