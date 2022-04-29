SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Community Music School of Springfield hosted their spring gala fundraiser to raise funds for their community efforts Friday evening.

The fundraiser tonight included performances from students and faculty as well as a silent auction. This event helps the school provide financial aid and music scholarships for its students.

22News spoke with the executive director of the school about tonight’s goal.

“We bring together all kinds of faculty students and raise money for providing scholarships. We are a school that is open to everyone and we provide an enormous number of music scholarships and financial aid for our students in our community,” said Eileen McCaffery, Executive Director of the Community Music School of Springfield.

In addition to raising funds, they paid a musical tribute to the late Ronn Johnson who played a large role at the school and was an inspiration to the students.