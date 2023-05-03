AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Jim McGovern will be in Amherst on Wednesday to announce funding to renovate and preserve Jones Library.

The congressman helped get $2 million in federal funding for the project, according to a news release from the Office of Congressman Jim McGovern. He personally secured $1,110,661 of funding through the end-of-year omnibus spending package that was passed by the House and Senate in December, and his team worked extensively with the Jones Library team to secure $1,000,000 from the National Endowment for the Humanities’ Infrastructure and Capacity Building Challenge Grant program.

Project upgrades will eliminate the use of fossil fuels, reduce energy use intensity by 60 percent, and reduce total lifetime carbon emissions by 41 percent compared to the current building.

The event is happening on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. at the Jones Library. At 1:15 p.m., the congressman will lead a downtown Amherst business walk with the Business Improvement District that is focusing on new businesses and development. He will meet with new business owners to discuss their successes, their struggles, and how he can support their work in Congress.