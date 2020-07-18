Congressman Neal releases statement following death of civil rights icon John Lewis

(WWLP) – After a longtime battle of pancreatic cancer, Congressman John Lewis passed away Friday night at the age of 80. In response to John Lewis’s death, Congressman Richard Neal released a statement Saturday morning.

Congressman Richard Neal released the following:

“I am heartbroken. John Lewis spent his entire life working to make America a better and more just place. He challenged broken systems with his good trouble and lifted our nation’s spirits time and time again through courage and unyielding optimism. He showed us how love, kindness, and forgiveness are what truly make a person strong and great.

Serving alongside Congressman Lewis in the House of Representatives has been the honor of my life. His leadership and grace guided much of the Ways and Means Committee’s – and Congress’s – most meaningful and important work.

“My prayers are with John’s family, loved ones, and his dedicated staff during this painful time. I wish comfort to them and to all who mourn the loss of this true American hero.

Congressman Richard Neal