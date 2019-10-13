Coroner’s office: One person dies after drowning in swimming pool on Ocean Blvd.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Rescue crews responded to a possible drowning at a Myrtle Beach hotel on Friday afternoon.
Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue confirms one person was sent to the Grand Strand Regional with unknown injuries. The incident happened at 2304 N. Ocean Boulevard, according to Evans.
According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler, that person died at the hospital. The person died from drowning and the death has been ruled as accidental. Myrtle Beach Police are investigating the incident.
Count on News13 for updates as we work to gather more information.
