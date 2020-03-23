Courts continue to operate emergency-only matters following Gov. Baker’s order

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Courts will still continue to operate on an emergency-only basis following Governor Baker’s non-essential closing order Monday morning.

According to the Supreme Judicial Court, courts are closed to the public but are staffed for emergency matters. Emergency matters such as restraining order and juvenile protection cases will take place by telephone or videoconference when possible.

Court officers are taking precautionary measures by making sure the public is being screened before entering the courthouse during emergency matters. In addition, the courts have created designed six-foot distance boundaries from any counters.

Facilities are being kept cleaned by industrial cleaning supplies thoroughly every day.