COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 200

BOSTON (SHNS) – Since Friday, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Massachusetts has been below 200, the first time it’s fallen beneath that threshold since September 2020.

As of Sunday’s report from the Department of Public Health, 178 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Massachusetts, down from 236 a week earlier. Of those 178, 64 were in intensive care. Public health officials reported 126 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 216 on Saturday, bringing the state’s total caseload to 662,154 since February of 2020.

The report of four recent deaths linked to confirmed COVID-19 cases on each Saturday and Sunday raises the fatality count here to 17,548, or 17,911 with the deaths of 363 people with probable cases added in. The state’s seven-day average positive test rate stands at 0.53 percent as of June 5, down from 1.43 percent on May 5 and 8.11 percent on Jan. 5.

The ongoing decline in the positivity rate comes as vaccination numbers continue to increase. As of Sunday afternoon, the DPH said that more than 4.26 million people in Massachusetts have received at least a first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, and another 257,288 people have gotten the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. A total of 3,835,277 have gotten the necessary shots to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.Of the more than 9.33 million vaccine doses shipped to Massachusetts by the federal government, about 86.7 percent have gone into people’s arms, according to the DPH.