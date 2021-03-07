COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 41 new deaths, 1,281 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 41 newly confirmed deaths and 1,281 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 5,083

20-29 years: 4,091

30-39 years: 2,990

40-49 years: 2,531

50-59 years: 2,711

60-69 years: 1,913

70-79 years: 898

80+ years: 538

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 96,578 new tests were performed with an overall of 16,825,551 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,963,854 tests were first time tests and 11,861,697 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 2,219 new individuals have tested positive with 580,372 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.41 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.66%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 665 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 174 patients that are in intensive care units and 116 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 69-years-old.

As of Sunday, 81% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 74% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 6 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,175 medical/surgical beds with 868 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 94 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,281

Total Cases: 559,083

Estimated Active Cases: 27,320

New Deaths: 41

Total Deaths: 16,085

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 144

Total Cases: 32,273

New Deaths: 2

Total Deaths: 332

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 126

Total Confirmed Cases: 42,626

New Deaths: 6

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,371

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 42

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,645

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 266

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 3

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,016

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 101

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 6

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,901

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 262

Higher Education:

There are 479 new cases in the last week with a total of 12,660 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 268,235 new tests reported with a total of 5,078,018 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: