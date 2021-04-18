CPE offers professional education credits through online learning series

A woman types on a keyboard in New York in October, 2019. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Continuing Professional Education forum announced their spring 2021 series, which offers 21 hours of continuing professional education credits to professionals in western Massachusetts.

The series will be presented live on Tuesdays at 3:00 p.m. via Zoom webinar beginning on April 27.

Each session is three hours long and provides three continuing professional education credits.

Some of the speakers that will be present during the live sessions are Attorneys Daryl Johnson and Joselyn Roby of Bacon Wilson, Marco Liquori President of NetLogix, and Jim Burke of HUB International, among others.

For more information or to register call the CPE Forum at 413-749-9067, or visit www.cpeForum.org.