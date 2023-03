TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Turners Falls Fire Department was called to a report of smoke coming from a building along L Street at approximately 12:49pm on Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered a porch on fire. They then quickly put out the fire and inspected the area for any possible fire extension.

Credit: Turners Falls Fire Department

According to Turners Falls Fire Department, the cause of the fire is under investigation, but it may have been caused by careless disposal of smoking materials.