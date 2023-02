SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters were called to a porch fire at an apartment building Monday evening.

Upon arrival, firefighters rushed over to water down the porch on 86 Montrose St. Springfield Fire Department’s Lieutenant, Eric Ryan told 22News there were no injuries.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is looking into the cause of that fire. 22News will update this story when more information becomes available.