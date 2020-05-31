Crowds gather at National Civil Rights Museum for protest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crowds gathered at the National Civil Rights Museum to protest the death of George Floyd for the fourth night in a row.

It was organized by Pastor Devante Hill and began at 7 p.m. but people were gathering as early as 6:30 p.m.

Tensions were high as people expressed their anger towards the situation surrounding Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

Things are getting heated among protestors who have different opinions on how the protest should be handled.



WARNING: Graphic Language pic.twitter.com/kpy2NCu4Aj — Quametra Wilborn (@QWilbornTV) May 31, 2020

Protesters voiced different opinions on how the protest should be handled.

The crowds marched to the intersection of Vance Avenue and South Second Street where they took a knee for nine minutes.

They then marched to I Am A Man plaza where organizers called on local officials to make changes for Memphis city leaders.

Protestors are discussing what they want from city leaders at the I Am A Man Plaza next to the Clayborn Temple.



One of those demands includes dropping the charges against all the protestors who were arrested earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/lJNvdRPaZD — Quametra Wilborn (@QWilbornTV) May 31, 2020

WREG’S Quametra Wilborn followed the crowds, noting more people joined the protest as it moved through downtown Memphis.