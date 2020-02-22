DA: Teens accused in deadly Porterville library fire face murder charges

1  of  2
VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The two 13-year-olds accused of starting the deadly Porterville library fire have been charged with murder with special circumstances, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

Tuesday’s fire claimed the lives of Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa, 35, and Firefighter Patrick Jones, 25.

In a statement Friday, the DA’s office said that the teenagers are also facing arson-related charges.

The unidentified minors have both denied the charges against them. They are scheduled to return to juvenile court on March 11.

