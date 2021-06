NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is Working for You with a cone zone alert.

You’ll need to plan ahead if your work commute takes you through I-91 in Northampton.

MassDOT says various lanes will be closed near Exit 25 on the highway from 9 a.m. Monday until 6 p.m., for milling operations.

Appropriate signage will be placed to guide drivers through the area.

Work is weather dependent and may get rescheduled.