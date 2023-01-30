HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The deadly Holyoke mall shooting has raised questions surrounding the current security measures in place at the mall.

Although this shooting was described as an isolated incident, acts of gun violence have been a growing issue all across the country. These types of violent attacks spark all kinds of conversations relating to gun legislation, mental health and security measures.

22News asked people in western Massachusetts Monday to share their thoughts on security protocols at large public spaces, such as malls.

“Maybe a few more security people walking around would help. But I just think that situation was more isolated and you have to be at the right place at the right time to stop one of those,” said Danny Stone of Florence.

22News attempted to contact Pyramid Management Group, the owner of the Holyoke Mall, for comment on their current security measures. They referred us to the Holyoke Police Department and/or the Hampden County DA’s office.

22News did not, however, receive remarks regarding security protocols from either office on Monday.