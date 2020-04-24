Closings and Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Deaths at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke surpasses 70 as 5 more veterans with Covid-19 pass away

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Over 70 veterans at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke have passed away, according to the Office of Health and Human Services on Friday.

According to HHS, five additional veteran resident deaths has brought the death toll at the veteran’s home to 73 and the number of positive Covid-19 cases to 62. Nine tested negative for the virus, one test result is pending and one cause of death remains unknown.

All five residents who died on Friday tested positive for Covid-19, two were being treated at the hospital. On Thursday, a total of 68 veterans had died.

The numbers below are the latest from the state:

  • 85 veteran residents have tested positive
  • 60 veteran residents have tested negative
  • 8 veteran residents have pending tests

The number of employees who have tested positive for the virus remains at 81. Read more about the Soldiers’ Home outbreak below.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today