Decrease in home sales as prices remain high

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Single-family home sales are down around western Massachusetts, but prices are up.

Many western Massachusetts counties saw an increase in single-family home sale prices in November. However, every county, except for Franklin, saw an decrease in homes being sold.

According to the Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley, home sales stayed the same in Franklin County, with 45 homes being sold in November of 2018 and 2019.

A big issue realtors say is that there’s a housing shortage in western Massachusetts.

“Part of the reason why the sales are down is because if you don’t have any inventory or if your inventory is low then the volume of sales will be down,” said local realtor Corinne Fitzgerald. “When you have a supply and demand situation as we do here what’s happening is you have a high demand, low inventory so the prices start to rise.”

In a balanced market, there would be a six to eight month supply of homes. Right now there’s only two and a half months.

Fitzgerald says the good news is that the interest rates are still low, at around 3.7 percent and pending sales are up.



