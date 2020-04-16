Deluxe Limousine Service providing free rides for senior citizens during pandemic

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) — Deluxe Limousine Service of Agawam is offering free ground transportation to the elderly during the pandemic.

The limo service will be giving rides to elderly guests who need help to get to places such as routine doctor visits or trips to the grocery stores.

photo courtesy: Deluxe Limousine Service



People interested can call to make a reservation, including time and place, and will be set up with a driver to take them to and from their destination.

“We are trying to help members of our community that are slightly less fortunate,” said Edward Der Sarkis, owner of Deluxe Limousine Service. “They do require transportation and at this time during a health crisis are having a little difficult of a time doing so.”

If you are in need of transportation, you can call the limousine service 413-821-0069.

The communities that Deluxe Limousine Service will providing these accommodations: