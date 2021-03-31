Democratic attorney generals want more student loan protection

BOSTON (SHNS) – Attorney General Maura Healey and 22 other state attorneys general urged the Biden administration on Wednesday to expand pandemic-era student loan protections and prepare for a “massive and unprecedented challenge” once required payments resume for millions of borrowers.

President Donald Trump first halted interest from accruing and required payments on federally held student loans, and President Joe Biden has since extended the coverage to Sept. 30, 2021. In a letter to U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, the attorneys general urged the administration to continue suspending payments and waiving interest “for as long as necessary to support struggling borrowers.”

They praised the Tuesday announcement that the pause will now also apply to private defaulted loans in the Federal Family Education Loan program and called for even more action to reach other holders of private student loans.

The attorneys general, all Democrats, also urged the U.S. Department of Education to delay recertification of all income-driven repayment plans by at least one year after the pandemic pause in payments ends to help protect borrowers.

“When these protections expire on September 30, 2021, forty-two million student loan borrowers will re-enter repayment at the same time,” they wrote. “This is a massive and unprecedented challenge that has the potential to negatively impact borrowers and their families, the Department, student loan servicers, as borrowers contact their loan servicers to resume repayment.”