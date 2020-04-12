Department of Labor calling unemployment applicants from private numbers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In an effort to connect with New Yorkers who have submitted unfinished or partially complete applications for unemployment compensation, the state’s Department of Labor says it will call those individuals.
Calls from the DOL appear as up as private number or “Private Caller” from official labor department call centers, because some agents and staffers are telecommuting. The Department says it will call back if someone misses a call.
The Call Back Initiative comes even as many official channels—from local law enforcement to federal agencies—routinely warn against accepting calls from or transacting at all with private numbers who say they represent the government.
Unfortunately, scammers routinely rely on bait and switch schemes, extracting important information from innocent individuals who don’t realize the fraud at hand when they pretend to represent government agencies.
A formerly fool-proof defense against a con of this sort would be calling back the department at an official number rather than giving out any information over the phone. Without being able to use that technique to verify the nature of the call, the initiative potentially leaves many vulnerable to being exploited.