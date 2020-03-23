Digital First: Monday’s Top 3 stories on 22News

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Take a look at the latest stories that made it to Monday’s Top 3 list on 22News.

COVID-19 in Massachusetts increases to 646 confirmed cases

Hundreds of more people in Massachusetts tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend.

There are now 646 cases. Five people in the state have died so far, and two of them were from western Massachusetts. Both were men in their 70s who were hospitalized: one was from Hampden County, and the other was from Berkshire County who had an underlying health condition.

What would happen if Massachusetts residents were ordered to stay at home?

Connecticut, Delaware, Louisiana, and Ohio are joining California, Illinois, New Jersey, and New York in mandating all residents stay at home. While most of these states are dealing with more than a thousand confirmed cases, Delaware, Ohio, and Connecticut actually have fewer cases than Massachusetts. However, Governor Baker has said repeatedly that any rumors of a state-wide shutdown are not true.

Emergency daycare centers opening Monday

Starting Monday, most Massachusetts daycare centers will be shut down as part of the effort to contain the spread of COVID-19. Only a select number of “emergency” daycare centers will be in operation this week. Priority for these centers is being given to parents who work in essential positions such as health care, first responders, and grocery store workers.