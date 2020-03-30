Digital First: Monday’s Top 3 Stories on 22News

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – From social distance guidelines being extended to the number of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts increasing, check out Monday’s Top 3 stories on 22News.

Trump: “Great things will be happening” by June 1

President Trump has extended social distancing guidelines until at least April 30. He said the peak of the disease is expected to hit sometime in the next two weeks and this will slow the spread of the virus. During Sunday’s coronavirus task force briefing, he also talked about stockpiling medical equipment, including ventilators. He claimed some states may be “hoarding” machines, and called on state and city leaders to look into the matter. In New York City, Mayor Bill De Blasio said they are on track to run out of supplies by next weekend.

DPH: 4,955 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, 48 deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts surged over the weekend. There are now 4,955 cases, an increase of almost 700 from Saturday. Four more people in the state have died, including a woman in her 80s from Berkshire County who had pre-existing conditions, for a total of 48 deaths. Here in western Massachusetts, there are now a total of 34 confirmed cases in Westfield. Monson has reported its first confirmed case. Baystate Health has tested 1,384 people. 222 of those results have come back positive, and 870 came back negative.

Domestic travel advisory issued in 3 states; Gov. Baker urges people not to travel to Massachusetts

The CDC is urging people in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to avoid any non-essential domestic travel for two weeks. They issued a travel advisory for those states because they make up more than half of the nation’s cases and almost half of the deaths. The advisory does not apply to essential workers, like grocery store employees and truckers.