Digital First: Monday’s Top 3 Stories on 22News

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – From a surge of nursing home deaths to thousands of Americans receiving their stimulus checks, check out Monday’s Top 3 stories on 22News.

Another veteran has died at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke; 88 more test positive for COVID-19

Another veteran at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home died over the weekend. A total of 38 veterans have now died there, with 32 of those veterans testing positive for COVID-19. 88 additional veteran residents have tested positive for the virus, as well as 78 staff members. The state called in the National Guard quarantined patients and increased nursing staff to slow the spread of the virus.

Federal prosecutors have launched their own investigation, separate from state Attorney General Maura Healey’s office.

21 residents dead from COVID-19 at JGS Lifecare in Longmeadow

21 residents of JGS Lifecare in Longmeadow have died of COVID-19. That’s according to Adam and Barry Berman, the President and CEO of the facility. They also said 93 residents have tested positive. All residents are being quarantined in their rooms. They also tested 84 staff members and found that 43 have the virus.

Up to 70 million people will receive stimulus checks by Wednesday

The IRS says it made an initial wave of stimulus payments on Friday. People who already have direct deposit information on file will receive payments in the coming week. Up to 70-million Americans will be paid by Wednesday. The treasury expects to start making payments to social security recipients later this month. The IRS will start sending paper stimulus checks beginning April 24th.

Approximately 5-million checks are expected to be mailed each week, starting with taxpayers with the lowest income.