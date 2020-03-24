Digital First: Tuesday’s Top 3 stories on 22News

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Take a look at Tuesday’s Top 3 stories on 22New:

Non-essential businesses close for at least two weeks in the state

Beginning Tuesday at noon, all non-essential businesses will have to shut down to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Governor Baker issued a stay-at-home advisory on Monday, and it will last at least 2 weeks. Non-essential businesses are things like hair and nail salons, barbershops, and recreational marijuana dispensaries. Essential businesses include pharmacies, gas stations, hospitals, and grocery stores.

777 cases of coronavirus, 9 total deaths confirmed by Massachusetts DPH Monday

There are now 777 confirmed cases, of coronavirus in Massachusetts. Nine people have died so far. Middlesex County still has the most confirmed cases in the state at 232. Here in western Massachusetts, Berkshire County has 26. There are 15 in Hampden County, six in Hampshire County, and two in Franklin County.

President Trump has postponed the deadline for getting a Real-ID. The RMV is also implementing a 60-day extension for commercial driver’s license and commercial learners permits that expire in the months of March and April. They’ve done the same thing for vehicle inspection stickers, as well as some driver’s licenses, ID cards, and Learner’s Permits.