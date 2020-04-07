Digital First: Tuesday’s Top 3 Stories on 22News

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – From new COVID-19 testing sites to federal funding supporting communities most affected by the virus, check out Tuesday’s top 3 stories on 22News.

Certain criteria must be met before entering Big E COVID-19 testing site

Hundreds of frontline workers will soon be able to get tested for COVID-19 at Gate 1 of the Big E.

Governor Baker announced that the fairgrounds will be transformed into a drive-thru testing site for first responders and public health workers. The testing site is expected to be set up by the end of the week and will be open 7 days a week for over 8 hours a day. Eligible people will need to be showing at least one symptom, and have a doctor’s note, in order to use this testing site.

Gov. Baker announces $13 million COVID-19 Relief Fund for Massachusetts

The state is preparing to distribute $13-million dollars to communities most affected by coronavirus.

Governor Baker said that this relief fund will support essential workers and vulnerable populations across the state. In partnership with Eastern Bank, the money will be distributed to non-profit organizations that work in communities ranging from the Berkshires to Cape Cod. A large portion of the funding will help people facing homelessness, food insecurity, and a loss of critical services.

25 veterans have died at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, 18 tested positive for COVID-19

25 veterans have now died at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, and 18 of them tested positive for COVID-19. Since the state stepped in last week, a lot has changed to stop the coronavirus from spreading any further. The National Guard is ensuring all veterans are tested and stay isolated. More nurses are also caring for veterans. The state is still investigating what’s behind the spread of the virus.