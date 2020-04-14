Digital First: Tuesday’s Top 3 Stories on 22News

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – From morning the loss of a retired local fire captain to planning the reopening of society after the pandemic, check out Tuesday’s top 3 stories on 22News:

Governor Baker begins coordinating how to reopen society despite COVID-19 peak in Massachusetts

Governor Baker is joining a group of governors to coordinate how to begin reopening society amid the coronavirus pandemic. The governors did not announce specific plans on how to scale back stay-at-home orders or reopen businesses, but said they will consider the health of residents first and will be guided by science. The Northeast coalition includes Massachusetts, Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. The West Coast one consists of California, Oregon and Washington.

Retired East Longmeadow fire captain passes away at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke

The East Longmeadow Fire Department is mourning the loss of a retired captain, who was a resident at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. In a Facebook post, the department said Emilio “Leo” DiPalma was a World War II veteran. He was also a guard for some Nazi prisoners during the Nuremberg trials. He died last Wednesday. The department did not specify whether he died of COVID-19.

Relief money is coming – for some. Here’s what to know.

Stimulus payments from the federal government are already being sent out to Americans. People who filed their taxes the last two years are scheduled to receive their payments first But if you didn’t file taxes in 2018 or 2019, The IRS has set up a non-filer application at IRS.gov. If you’ve already filed your taxes, you’ll be able to check the status of your stimulus payment and update your direct deposit information on that website as well. Paper checks won’t be mailed out until the beginning of May, and those will be sent to lower income households first.