Digital First: Tuesday’s Top 3 Stories on 22News

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Take a look at Tuesday’s Top 3 Stories on 22News!

Super Tuesday is finally here

Today is Super Tuesday, the biggest day of the Democratic primary campaign. 14 states, including Massachusetts, will hold nominating contests to pick who they think should run against likely Republican nominee President Trump. New England has two candidates in the running: Senators Bernie Sanders of Vermont, and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. There are also two local elections in western Massachusetts. In South Hadley, there’s a contested race for two select board seats. In Northampton, voters will decide whether to approve a $2.5 million property tax override in order to fund the city and school budgets.

First presumptive case of coronavirus announced in Massachusetts

The Department of Public Health has confirmed its first presumptive case of the Coronavirus here in Massachusetts. They identified the patient as a woman in her 20s from Norfolk County, who recently traveled to Italy with a school group and was displaying symptoms. Public health officials said she is the first in Massachusetts to test positive for the deadly virus since the state testing began this past Friday. The CDC will now do its own tests. If that test is positive, then this would be the second coronavirus case in the state. Last month, a U-Mass Boston student tested positive for the virus.

Gov Baker, other officials discuss state’s coronavirus preparedness planning

Governor Baker and state health officials are working on a plan to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. People now have a clear outline of coronavirus indicators and how to stay safe and prepared, thanks to a website launched by the Department of Public Health. The governor is also creating an incident command center to prepare for a possible outbreak. Public health officials are saying the risk for infection in the state remains low. Public health officials are stressing the importance of good hygiene. In addition to washing your hands, you should also avoid touching your face to prevent the spread of both the Coronavirus and the flu. If you’re feeling sick, you should also stay at home.