Digital First: Wednesday’s Top 3 Stories on 22News

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Take a look at Wednesday’s Top 3 Stories on 22News.

Massachusetts governor declares state of emergency in response to coronavirus

Governor Baker has declared a state of emergency for Massachusetts with 92 cases of the Coronavirus here in the Bay State. Only one of those cases has been confirmed by the CDC.

There were 51 new presumptive cases announced on Tuesday, and seven of them are in Berkshire County. 70 cases are connected to a meeting held by biotech company Biogen at a hotel in downtown Boston. Governor Baker also outlined new protocols for state employees. All work-related travel is to be discontinued and the Baker administration is encouraging state employees to cancel any personal international travel plans. He is also urging private employers to limit or eliminate non-essential travel and large gatherings.

Mount Holyoke extends Spring Break, plans online classes

Mount Holyoke College is the latest institution to announce new plans for the spring semester. All students must begin moving out of their on-campus housing on Saturday. They have to be finished moving out by March 20. Stephens also said students should expect to not live on campus for the remainder of the semester. Students who have no option but to remain on campus will be provided with on-campus housing and dining. Spring break will be extended by one week through Sunday, March 29. Alternate modes of instruction will be available after that.

This year’s Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade and Road Race has been canceled to limit the spreading of Coronavirus. Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse made the announcement on Tuesday, just one day after the committee said they’re still moving forward with their plans. He also said they will be looking at reducing the maximum occupancy for businesses that hold large gatherings.