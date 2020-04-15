Digital First: Wednesday’s Top 3 Stories on 22News

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – From ten people at Hampshire County Jail testing positive for COVID-19 to four more people at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, check out Wednesday’s top 2 stories on 22News.

Face covering requirement begins Thursday in Northampton

Everyone in Northampton will be required to wear face coverings at all times when inside essential businesses. Northampton’s Public Health Director said the order goes into effect Thursday.

Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz says a bandana or a cloth mask is best, because surgical masks are needed for first responders. Face coverings are only effective when used in combination with frequent hand-cleaning with soap and water, or alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Using the correct procedure to wear and remove a mask must be followed to ensure its effectiveness.

9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Hampshire County Jail, one staff tested positive

10 people at the Hampshire County Jail have tested positive for the coronavirus.

9 of them are inmates, and one is a staff member. They are still waiting on test results for other people in the facility. The Hampshire County Sheriff told 22News, any new inmates coming into the facility will have their temperature checked. All visits to the jail have been suspended, exept for attorneys and clergy, who will be allowed non-contact visits.

Veteran deaths continue, COVID-19 cases to rise at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

Four more veterans have died at the Holyoke Soliders Home. A total of 44 residents have died there.

36 of them tested positive for COVID-19. 100 other residents have tested positive, as well as 79 employees. The state continues to re-test veterans who live at the Soldiers’ Home. They’ve partnered with Hoyoke Medical Center and Baystate Health for testing with a 24-hour turnaround time.