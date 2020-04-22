Digital First: Wednesday’s Top 3 Stories on 22News

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Check out Wednesday’s top 3 stories on 22News:

Chicopee schools plan re-entry period once students return to school next fall

Schools across the state will remain closed for the remainder of the school year, and students will continue taking online classes from home. The State Department of Education has indicated that they will be assisting schools in their Remote Learning Plan to help teachers, students, and parents.

The order does not apply to residential special education schools. Governor Baker also announced that all non-emergency childcare programs remain closed until June 29. The emergency order was issued to further prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the Commonwealth.

Restaurant Depot to open doors to general public

Restaurant Depot in Chicopee is opening its doors to the public as the pandemic goes on. This is the first time they have done so in the company’s 40 years of business. They offer restaurant-grade appliances, silverware, paper products, and various foods and beverages at wholesale prices.

Warehouses will issue day passes while practicing social distancing guidelines. A limited number of customers will be allowed inside.

20 inmates, 4 staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at Hampshire County Jail

20 inmates and four staff members at the Hampshire County Jail have tested positive for the virus.

The Hampshire County Sheriff told 22News, multiple inmates who tested positive did not show symptoms, despite being in quarantine for the past 11 days. Those inmates have been moved to a separate unit where they can be closely monitored.