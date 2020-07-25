Do you know the difference between basic SPF sunscreen and ‘broad-spectrum protection?

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With Saturday and Sunday’s hot temperatures, many of you might be enjoying some fun in the sun.

The basic sunscreen with SPF is probably what people think of bringing when going to the beach, but what about ‘broad spectrum’ protection sunscreen?

SPF stands for sun protection factor, a measure of how well sunscreen protects against UVB rays. A broad-spectrum sunscreen protects you from both types of UV light- UVA and UVB. Too much exposure to UVA or UVB rays can cause skin cancer.

The best sunscreen offers protection from all UV light. UCA rays can prematurely age your skin causing wrinkling and age spots while UCV can burn your skin. Experts recommend using a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30.