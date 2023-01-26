(WWLP) – Tax season is here and 22News is working for you with what forms you may need this year before you file. 22News spoke with experts at Liberty Tax.

They told us when it comes to income…people will most likely need a W-2 if they are employed,

and a 10-99-N-E-C if they are self-employed. And even a W-2G for gambling income. As for expenses, a 10-98 form is your mortgage statement.

Don’t forget to have your real estate taxes on hand as well, which you would get from your town hall. “We recommend that you file early, the primary reason you want to file early is number one you want to get your refund as fast as possible,” said Ray Maagaro of Liberty Tax. “Number two, if you have to pay your taxes, you still don’t have to pay until April 15th..the other reason to file is so that you can avoid any opportunity for identity theft.”