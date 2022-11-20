CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) A pediatric crisis is looming in America and pediatricians are starting to send out a warning. Flu cases are straining hospitals already overburdened with patients sick from raspatory infections like RSV.

78% of hospital beds nationwide are full, and the surge of infections is causing some pharmicies to run out of the most common flue treatments, like Tamaflu.

Doctor Daniel Rauch, American Academy of Pediatrics Hospital Care Committee Chair, is concerned. “Children’s Hospitals are getting flooded with children like I’ve never seen before in in almost three decades of experience.”

As the holiday season approaches and many begin to gather with friends and family, doctors are warning holiday travelers to stay home if they are sick, or their children are sick. Flu shots also help midigate flu infections and hand washing, as always, can prevent transmition.