SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield fire department responded to a working fire early this morning in the area of Leavitt Street.

There were extensive damages to the side of the home, and the Springfield fire department says there are no reported injuries from the fire. The occupants of the home were not there at the time of the fire.

22News was there to witness a dog named princess being rescued from the home. The Springfield fire department says the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is still investigating, and they have been no further updates at this time.



