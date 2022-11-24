CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Don’t lose your Thanksgiving leftovers. Store them properly within two hours of cooking.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, you should also divide leftovers into smaller portions and refrigerate or freeze them in covered shallow containers so they cool quickly.

The turkey should also be portioned to ensure quick cooling in the refrigerator to prevent it from growing bacteria. Leftovers can be kept in the fridge for three to four days and in the freezer for two to six months.