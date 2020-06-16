‘Don’t mess with The Alamo’: Texas officials plan to protect historic site from protesters

A police officer walks outside of the closed Alamo on April 1, 2020 in downtown San Antonio, Texas, during a stay at home order amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. – The US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 5,000 late on April 1, according to a running tally from Johns Hopkins University. (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WGHP) – Texas land commissioner George P. Bush has responded to rumors on social media that protesters plan to pursue the Alamo.

Bush, the eldest son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, responded with a “simple” message: “Don’t mess with The Alamo.”

He said his office is “closely watching the social media posts and rumors from protestors who are threatening to come to The Alamo.”

Bush Alamo rangers, San Antonio police officers, the Department of Public Safety and the National Guard will be deployed to protect the “sacred” site.

Bush’s full statement reads: “The Alamo is the Shrine of Texas Liberty. And it will be defended. My office is closely watching the social media posts and rumors from protestors who are threatening to come to the Alamo. Rest assured we have already deployed, for several weeks and will continue to do so, the Alamo Rangers in partnership with SAPD, The Department of Public Safety and The National Guard to protect this sacred site. My message to the protestors is simple: Don’t mess with The Alamo.”