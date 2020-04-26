Don’t throw gloves on the ground! How to properly wear and dispose of gloves

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Flowers are bringing pops of color to local landscapes and so is something a little less natural, gloves.

Since the pandemic began many people started wearing gloves while going to grocery stores and essential businesses. But with that comes the improper disposal many people are seeing in parking lots and neighborhoods.

Right now the CDC is not recommending wearing gloves for everyday use but if you are going to be wearing for extra precaution when going to the store, the proper way to take them off according to the CDC, is the glove-in-glove method like so.

The ones picking up these used gloves after people are usually grocery store and sanitation workers. Chicopee police says along with it being gross, it’s also a health hazard.

“You could be charged with littering and with this coronavirus going around you don’t know what’s on those gloves. It’s not worth the chance of a child seeing it in the parking lot, picking it up and exposing themselves to it,” Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News.

The key is to not touch the outside of the glove that might’ve just been in contact with contaminates. Gloves need to be disposed in a trash can and the CDC recommends washing your hands after using them.