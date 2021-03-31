Downing urges Baker to support college transcripts bill

BOSTON (SHNS) – Calling it “cruel and abusive” to deny students access to their college transcripts due to debts owed to their schools, no matter how small, Democrat Ben Downing said Wednesday that Gov. Charlie Baker should support legislation filed by a Worcester senator that would address the problem.

Downing, who is running for governor in 2022, blamed the state’s underinvestment in higher education for creating the environment under which colleges and universities would withhold transcripts from students for as little as $25.

His comments came in response to a report by GBH and The Hechinger Report that 97,145 students, graduates and former students can’t obtain their transcripts because they owe money to Massachusetts’ public colleges and universities.

Critics say this practice prevents students, particularly low-income students, from taking their credits with them if they transfer schools or from getting a job that could help them pay off their debt.

“With Massachusetts colleges and universities receiving over $1 billion of federal relief funds to make sure students stay enrolled – and the state receiving billions more – there is no excuse for Governor Baker allowing this behavior to continue,” said Downing, a former state senator.

Downing’s former Senate colleague, Sen. Harriette Chandler of Worcester, has filed a bill that would prohibit colleges and universities from withholding a student’s transcripts, though not their degrees, if they still owe money. The bill has not yet been assigned to committee.

“For too long Governor Baker has underinvested in higher education, and now he must stand with students by immediately supporting Sen. Chandler’s legislation and banning this practice outright,” Downing said.

The problem is not unique to Massachusetts. GBH reported that 6.6 million students nationwide can’t access their transcripts due to unpaid bills.