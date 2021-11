BOSTON (WWLP) - The state legislature went on break for the holidays before finalizing a spending plan worth more than 4 billion dollars. 22News found out what lawmakers in western Massachusetts are doing to make sure their communities see a good chunk of that money.

This is a debate that we've been covering for months now - and the reason that it's not settled yet - is because every lawmaker here at the statehouse has a different idea about how 3.8 billion dollars should be spent. The House and Senate have both passed their own bills that would spend money from the American Rescue Plan, but where the funding debate has come to a grinding halt is over local spending projects.