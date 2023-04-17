HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Musical artists, Action Bronson, Wyclef Jean, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and more than 40 others are coming to Hadley, April 21 and 22 for “The Grass is Greener Gathering”, a music festival put on by 4Life Entertainment.

4Life Entertainment, the same organizers of “The Roll Up” music festival in 2022, which featured artists such as Wiz Khalifa, Method Man, Waka Flocka Flame, Griz and more in Northampton, are set to bring another festival to Hadley. This years event is set to feature 3 stages of music, over 75 vendors, a food truck fair, education seminars, professional wrestling, an exotic car show, carnival games, and much more.

Attendees must be 21 years or older to be admitted into the event, and can expect to enjoy performances from a wide array of styles and genres. 4Life Entertainment is no stranger to putting together diverse and inclusive lineups, they have notably worked on Elements Music and Arts Festival, The Circus of Life Music and Arts Festival, and Carniroll.

The Gathering takes place Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22 at the Young Men’s Club at 138 East Street in Hadley. 4Life will be providing free shuttle transportation to the event space from the parking lot at the Hampshire Mall. For more information, and ticket prices, visit their website.