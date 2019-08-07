East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series postponed

Breaking News
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The concert series featuring Union Jack held at the East Longmeadow High School Athletic Field, has been postponed due to the threat of a severe thunderstorm.

Weather Alert: Strong or severe storms possible this afternoon and tonight

The Union Jack concert, which was scheduled for Wednesday night, has been moved to Thursday, August 8th at 7 p.m.

Here is the complete list of bands that have been featured. Two shows remain and are free and open to the public!

East Longmeadow Rotary Summer Concert Series

  • June 26 – The Eagles Experience
  • July 3 – Trailer Trash & Fireworks
  • July 10 – Rick Larrimore & Blondes Have More Fun
  • July 17 – Changes in Latitudes
  • July 24 – Good Acoustics
  • July 31 – A-Ray of Elvis, Ray Guilemette Jr
  • August 7 – Union Jack (postponed until 8/8)
  • August 14 – Dan Kane and Friends

