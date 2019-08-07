East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series postponed

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The concert series featuring Union Jack held at the East Longmeadow High School Athletic Field, has been postponed due to the threat of a severe thunderstorm.
The Union Jack concert, which was scheduled for Wednesday night, has been moved to Thursday, August 8th at 7 p.m.
Here is the complete list of bands that have been featured. Two shows remain and are free and open to the public!
East Longmeadow Rotary Summer Concert Series
- June 26 – The Eagles Experience
- July 3 – Trailer Trash & Fireworks
- July 10 – Rick Larrimore & Blondes Have More Fun
- July 17 – Changes in Latitudes
- July 24 – Good Acoustics
- July 31 – A-Ray of Elvis, Ray Guilemette Jr
- August 7 – Union Jack (postponed until 8/8)
- August 14 – Dan Kane and Friends