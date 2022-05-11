EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The City of Easthampton is looking for input from residents on a proposed construction project for improvements to the New City neighborhood.

A public meeting will be held to discuss the project assessment findings and to unveil concept plans from the consulting engineer and city departments involved in the research.

The New City neighborhood is located from Ferry Street to the north, Parsons Street to the east,

Everett Street to the south and Lower Mill Pond to the west. According to the city, the original public infrastructure was constructed nearly a century ago, adding improvements and upgrades to utilities, sewer, water and other infrastructure are necessary.

In November 2021 a public walking tour of the neighborhood was held to provide information on the project and needed improvements, to solicit public input.

On Saturday, May 21, from 10 am to noon, the City Planning Department, Public Works Department, and consultant Fuss & O’Neill will present their findings and proposed concept plans to the New City neighborhood. In the case of rain, the event will be held on Sunday, May 22.

Information on the project can be found on the city’s website.