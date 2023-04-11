EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News spoke with Mayor, Nicole LaChapella after the Easthampton school committee voted to pick a different superintendent last night in its first meeting.

The committee initially offered it to Doctor Vito Perrone, but he said that offer was taken back because he used the word ‘ladies’ in an email. Mayor LaChapelle said the school committee did not come to an agreement with Doctor Perrone because of negotiations.

“I think it set a tone in the conversation, but in that same exact email, I thought people would read the whole email and see that what he needed and wanted was far more than what the committee could offer,” said LaChapelle.

Mayor LaChapelle voted against restarting negotiations with Doctor Vito Perrone, the vote ending five to two against him. None of the other school committee members were available for comment.

Monday night, the committee voted to pick Doctor Erica Faginski-Stark, Director of Curriculum and Instruction at Ludlow Public Schools.

Doctor Perrone issued this statement through his attorney saying in part, “While I recognize and appreciate the dedication and efforts of the Easthampton School Committee, I am disheartened, saddened and disappointed with their decision. Additionally, I steadfastly question the legitimacy of the process. I am considering all of my options going forward.”