CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s Election Day, across the country, and voters will be heading to the polls to participate in this year’s midterms.

Voters will begin walking into polling locations very soon as doors open at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. They will remain open until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Some voters have already cast a ballot through early voting, absentee voting, and mail-in voting. In order to vote by mail, an application must have been filled out in advance and those need to be received at election offices by November 12.

And in order to count must be postmarked by Tuesday’s date, November 8. According to the Secretary of State William Galvin, 1.1 million mail-in ballots were requested by residents.

As of Monday, Galvin said 776,000 have been returned. While 187,000 people voted in person. Total voter turnout for this election is predicted at 2.2 million. If you need help finding your local polling locations, you can head to the secretary of state’s website.

You must be registered to vote in Tuesday’s election. If you’re not registered yet the deadline to do so has passed and you will not be able to cast a ballot.