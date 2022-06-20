(WWLP) – The US Energy Information Administration is expecting a significant increase in wholesale electricity prices this summer.

Various factors determine wholesale electricity prices, but the cost of fuel for fossil-fuel generators is an important driver.

Wholesale electricity prices are directly tied to the cost of natural gas. With the cost of natural gas up, experts are expecting the cost of mega-watt-hour to increase from roughly $50 last summer to $100 this summer.

Furthermore, the drought, which has hit most of the country, has led to higher electricity prices. Hydroelectric plants are also feeling the impact of the drought.