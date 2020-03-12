Elms College extending spring break due to coronavirus

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Elms College in Chicopee announced Thursday that they will extend spring break by one week in response to the spread of COVID-19.

According to Elms College Director of Communications, Melinda Rose, the safety and well being of Elms College students and the entire Elms community are the college’s highest priority. The college has implemented the following:

The return of students to the Elms College campus from spring break will be delayed for one week, through March 22. During that time, Elms College leaders and a multidisciplinary Health Emergency Preparedness Committee will continue to monitor the ever-changing situation daily to make plans beyond March 22.

Faculty will communicate directly with their students regarding classwork due between March 16-22.

All on-campus events scheduled through March 22, including athletic events, are cancelled.

The college will remain open for all business functions.

Daily Mass has been cancelled for the foreseeable future. 5:30 p.m. Mass on Saturday, March 21, will be held in Veritas Auditorium in Berchmans Hall.

The college also cancelled two international service trips to Jamaica and Nicaragua that were to take place this week and is prohibiting Elms-sponsored international travel for faculty, staff, and students for the foreseeable future.

As of March 12, there have been no reported cases of coronavirus within the Elms community.

Campus leadership and the Health Emergency Preparedness Committee are communicating regularly with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control.